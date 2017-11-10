Watch: In shocking admission, MP minister says still don’t understand GST

Dhurve, a minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has said that he has not been able to understand the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime yet. (ANI)

In what has led to some embarrassment for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Om Prakash Dhurve, a minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has said that he has not been able to understand the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime yet. Minister’s comments are in stark contrast to party’s stand which terms GST as a system simple to understand. “Businessmen can’t understand GST, what can I say, even I can’t understand GST,” Dhurve told a gathering in MP. “I have still not understood the GST… therefore, I won’t speak anything on this topic. Chartered Accountants, businessmen are not understanding GST”, Dhurve added (GST mai khud hi nahi samajh paa raha hoon, to iss sambandh mein nahi bolunga. Bade bade CA nahin samajh paa rahe hain, vyapari nahin samajh paa rahe hain).

Opposition lead by Congress has accused GST of being a complex system which is having a negative impact on the businesses. Recently, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had stepped up attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dubbed GST as “BJP’s Gabbar Singh Tax.” “The government ignored all our suggestions on GST and introduced it with celebrations at midnight. In their GST, there is the highest 28% tax and three return forms that makes the GST Gabbar Singh Tax,” Gandhi had said.

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Dhurve says he has not been able to understand GST yet (November 8th)

#WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Dhurve says he has not been able to understand #GST yet (November 8th) pic.twitter.com/qRI8ciYZpQ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

While on the other hand, BJP, Dhurve’s own party, has termed GST has a historic reform. While on the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed the GST as a ‘good and simple tax’ which will end harassment of traders and small businesses while integrating India into one market with one tax rate.