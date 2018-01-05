Watch: Hyderabad man attacked, robbed in broad daylight in Jubilee Hills

A man was attacked and robbed in broad daylight on Wednesday. (Source: Video Grab)

In a shocking incident reported from Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, a man was attacked and robbed in broad daylight on Wednesday. The incident took place during busy traffic on road number 10, which is known for its high profile residents as well as offices. According to the information provided by police, two men named Yadagiri and Rajender who work with a private company came to their Jubilee Hills road number 10 office.

While Rajender went inside, Yadagiri was waiting outside on the road on the bike. It was then that three unidentified persons with their faces covered approached him. They showed Yadagiri a knife and robbed the bike.

The robbery was recorded in the surveillance cameras installed in the locality. The CCTV footage of the incident was made public and has been shared on various social media platforms since then. In this video, Yadagiri can be seen struggling to stop the robbers, hitting them with punches and his helmet but later being overpowered on knifepoint. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered and the investigation is on.

#WATCH – In a daring act, three people robbed a man of his bike in posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad in broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/tuz4Nsk62L — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 5, 2018

Interestingly, a good number of two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers stopped their vehicles in the middle of the road and watched this attack by the miscreants but did not come to the rescue of the victim.

Last month, the Hyderabad police had released the CCTV visuals showcasing a gang walking along an isolated street, probably figuring out whether there were any locked houses in the area, Mathrusri Nagar. The police had requested the public to stay alert and call the control room or any emergency numbers if they find anyone or the circumstances suspicious.

Meanwhile, in the last week of December, a couple, both in their mid 30s, who allegedly stole a gold chain weighing 4.5 tolas from a 68-year-old woman in the guise of tenants was arrested by the Medchal police on Friday. According to the police, the suspects, K Srinivas Rao alias Charan (23) and K Raja Laxmi (27), had migrated to the city five months ago.