Watch: How Pakistani media harassed Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, wife – India will never forgive, forget this!

During their meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan yesterday, the family was separated by a glass screen. (Source: Twitter/ForeignOfficePk)

Moments after mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav met him in Pakistan, the family members of the former Navy official faced a big harassment by Pakistani media. Soon after meeting Kulbhushan, the Pakistani mediapersons started harassing the family members further. Soon after family members came out after meeting Kulbhushan, Pakistani scribes asked them questions like, “aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi?(Your husband had killed a number of innocent people in Pakistan. What is your reaction to this)” and “aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad? (What is your reaction after meeting your son”.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the national capital, a day after meeting him in Pakistan. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar were also at the residence of the minister at the time. They reached Ministry of External Affairs soon after meeting Sushma Swaraj.

During their meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan yesterday, the family was separated by a glass screen, which was in a carefully planned event that unfolded in photos and TV footage. The the manner in which family members were made to meet the former Navy official evoked sharp reactions in the country. Congress leader Manish Tewari urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back Kulbhushan Jadhav who is on death row in Pakistan, He also asked whether his government has the determination to do so.

#WATCH Islamabad: Pakistani journalists heckle & harass #KulbhushanJadhav‘s mother & wife after their meeting with him, shout, ‘aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi?’ & ‘aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad?’ pic.twitter.com/MUYjPmHY6F — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

Monday’s meeting was held after a number representations were made. Fmily members met at the heavily guarded Foreign Affairs Ministry building and had come after the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan in May to stay Jadhav’s execution. Pakistan also issued a new video message of Jadhav in which he is seen thanking Pakistani authorities for arranging a meeting with his wife and mother.