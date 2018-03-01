WATCH | Delhi Traffic Police thrashes a man on road for allegedly violating traffic rules; video goes viral

A shocking video surfaced on Social Media which has been shown a side of Delhi Traffic Police that you do not get to see often.

Delhi Traffic Police is known for maintaining a strict order on the streets of Delhi. However, there have been instances where things have gone out of hands. A shocking video surfaced on Social Media which has been shown a side of Delhi Traffic Police that you do not get to see often. In the video, a man who is said to have violated traffic rule is seen thrashed and dragged on the streets of Delhi in front of the public by the Delhi Traffic Police officials. The video has gone viral and is being shared by many on Social Media and WhatsApp.

The incident happened near the Patel Nagar Metro Station where a man was allegedly riding a two-wheeler without the helmet. After being stopped by the Delhi Traffic Police, the man reportedly tried to run away from the spot upon which the traffic police personnel took the unthinkable step. In the video, the man was accompanied by a woman who is seen shouting at the police begging for mercy.

Following the video went viral, Delhi Traffic Police’s Facebook page commented on the video and said, “Sir, this complaint has already forwarded to a senior officer.”

Meanwhile, in a different incident that surfaced in Delhi’s Connaught Place area where a man was shot dead in the early morning hours of Wednesday morning. The firing took place near A-Block. The victim has been identified as Tasveer Singh aged 50. He was reportedly shot in the chest by two unidentified men at the inner circle of Connaught Place.