Watch: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari mocks people standing in ATM queues after demonetisation

Newly appointed Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has raked up a controversy after he was seen mocking people standing in queues outside bank ATMs since Prime Minister Narendra made his demonetisation announcement in a video. The undated video, which has emerged, shows the Bhojpuri singer and actor-turned-politician was discussing the prevailing situation following the much-debated move of scrapping Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes with a group of people, including BJP functionaries. He was seen narrating an incident, in which he went to meet people standing in the queue, in a sarcastic manner. Dubbing those people as ‘Deshbhakt’, he was seen as singing a song.

Delhi water minister Kapil Mishra has re-tweeted the video clip which has been doing rounds on social media. So far BJP has not reacted on the development. With the high-stakes municipal poll around the corner, politics around the video is likely to escalate.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari mocks people of India for being fooled on the name of nationalism by Modi & standing in queues. This is so outrageous. ???? pic.twitter.com/YbQH5sleD7 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 3, 2017

Earlier, Tiwari has slammed AAP government for “failing to fulfill” its promises and invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a debate on the problems faced by the people. Tiwary in an hour-long chat picked up comments and questions while attacking AAP government and Kejriwal even as he said that politics should come next to solving problems of the people.