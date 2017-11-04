Watch: Current situation at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 after many flights diverted, delayed due to VIP movement

Many flights to Delhi were delayed and diverted on Saturday. (ANI photo)

In a major development, many flights to Delhi were delayed and diverted on Saturday due to VIP movement. Delhi Airport officials confirmed that 13 diversions took place due to VIP movement between 1730 and 1815 hrs. Also, news agency ANI tweeted a video showing the current situation at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1. The news agency confirmed that the long delays were due to VIP movement.

#WATCH: Current situation at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1, long delays due to VIP movement pic.twitter.com/3g0fDs62Lf — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2017

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has been asked to explore the possibilities for air travellers to avail of helicopter services connecting Delhi to cities such as Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad.

Speaking at the PHD Chamber’s first Heli Expo India 2017 at Rohini, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said these chopper services should serve as an alternative to travelling by road in taxis, which takes a longer time. The heliport at Rohini, inaugurated earlier this year,

was developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore. It is a joint venture between the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Pawan Hans Limited.

“I have asked DIAL to explore the possibilities for making space for helicopters at the Delhi airport, so that heli-services are launched to provide direct connectivity to air travellers. They can avail of such facilities and reach their destinations by air in a much shorter time,” Choubey

said.

The country’s first integrated heliport, a dedicated landing facility for helicopters, was opened at Rohini in March.