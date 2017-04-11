WATCH: CRPF jawan gets kicked by Kashmir youth, walks it off

A video of a jawan of the Indian security forces being kicked in the Jammu and Kashmir valley has gone viral online. ( PTI)

A video of a jawan of the Indian security forces being kicked in the Jammu and Kashmir valley has gone viral online. Tensions have been high in the region since the killing of militant Burhan Wani and clashes between the army and stone pelters in the region. The soldier appeared to be from the CRPF who was returning from a polling booth when he was kicked by a civilian. Although, the jawan showed complete restraint and did not retaliate in any manner. In fact, such was the calm response of the jawan that he acted like nothing happened. This has happened despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly appealing to the Kashmir youth to refrain from violence. Earlier, while inaugurating the Chennai-Nashri tunnel in Kashmir, the Prime Minister had said, “I want to talk to the youngsters of Kashmir. On the one hand, we have some youngsters who pelt stones, on the other hand, we have the youngsters from the same society who are building tunnels.”



Although there are no reports if the youth was one of the protestors, Times Now claims that the man was a Pakistani agent. clashes between the security forces and the protestors in the region have been quite common. While the stone pelters have interrupted the operations by security forces in the regions, often leading to casualties on the Indian Army’s side, which have been fatal in a few cases, the security forces have used pellet guns in the valley, injuring hundreds and disfiguring many others (non-protestors included).

Meanwhile, the Army had last year recommended the use of less lethal weapons to disperse crowds, such as pepper shotguns and chilli grenades. Earlier on April 10, the Supreme Court which was hearing a petition against pellet guns informed that the government was working in some secret weapons to replace pellet guns. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi who was from the Central government’s side also said that there were options that the government was mulling. Rohatgi also told the apex court that the Centre was exploring other options like rubber bullets, instead of pellet guns.