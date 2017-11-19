Watch: CPM worker attacked by two motorbike borne men in Kerala

Kerala has been the hotbed of political killings for the past two years and the scenario is not seen changing. (Photo: IE)

Kerala has been the hotbed of political killings for the past two years and the scenario is not seen changing. In the latest video that has surfaced, a CPI(M) worker, Kumar, is shown being attacked by two motorbike-borne men in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, according to ANI. In the video, the two men chase down the CPI(M) worker who was travelling on a motorbike and try to hack him down with a sharp object, possibly kukri. The worker crashed his bike and tried to run away from the brutal assault but the pillion attacker jumped from his bike and chased the worker on foot to attack him. The attack took place at around 6 am in the outskirts of the city, Kattakada. The video that went viral show the two men pushing the victim over the bike and hacking away at him before he manages to flee. The man who is now undergoing treatment at the Neyattinkara government hospital is an agent of the CPI(M) mouthpiece “Deshabhimani’ and was distributing copies of the newspaper when he was attacked.

Meanwhile, CPM has alleged that the attackers belonged to Social Democratic Party of India and have blamed them for the attack. But, the SDPI has said that they have no connection to the attack and has distanced itself from the incident. The CPI(M) and the Social Democratic Party of India workers have been locking horns since the past two days. Earlier, on November 17 CPI(M) workers allegedly attacked SDPI members who took out a rally at Chavara in Kollam district.

Watch the video here:

CCTV: CPM worker attacked in Thiruvananthapuram’s Kattakkada, CPM alleges SDPI workers were behind the attack #Kerala pic.twitter.com/v4GXOCJo74 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2017

The Social Democratic Party of India has been protesting against political attacks in the state and even took out a march to the Secretariat on November 17 night that turned violent which the police had to disperse using tear gas. Meanwhile, DGP Loknath Behara said patrolling has been intensified and police would handle such incidents with a firm hand.