WATCH: Cop slaps woman during anti-liquor protest; Tamil Nadu government orders shop closed

A still from the video.

The Tamil Nadu government today ordered the closure of a liquor outlet in Tirupur district following outrage over “assault” on a woman by a police official during a crackdown on a protest against the shop. The official’s act was caught on camera which drew strong condemnation and protests, the district administration then ordered the closure of the liquor outlet in Samalapuram and a probe into the incident. According to latest updates, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Tamil Nadu DGP and Chief Secretary today over the manhandling of the women during the anti-liquor shop protest in Tiruppur (TN) by police. The video of the cop-slapping the woman has now gone viral.

Watch the video here-

#WATCH: NHRC issued notice to TN DGP & Chief Secy today over manhandling of women on anti-liquor shop protest in Tiruppur (TN) by police pic.twitter.com/9iAttmf8cd — ANI (@ANI_news) April 12, 2017

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when a group of people, including women, blocked a road demanding the closure of state-run TASMAC liquor outlet, relocated to their locality consequent to the ban on the sale of liquor within 500 metres of highways. As the protesters refused to disperse, Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police Pandiarajan allegedly slapped a woman and pushed two others, asking them to move away from the road. Protesting this, a section of the agitators allegedly hurled stones at police, who resorted to lathi charge to disperse them.

The matter was raised in the Madras High Court today by way of two petitions seeking action against the ADSP. When the petitions came up for hearing after a special mention before a bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, state Advocate General R Muthukumaraswamy submitted that action was being initiated against the erring police official and an inquiry had been ordered. He also said the licence for relocating the shop had been cancelled by the District Collector.

