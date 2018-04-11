Watch: Congress reveals Yogi Adityanath’s ‘secret’ strategy for 2019, gets trolled with ‘Chole Bhature’ jibes

Congress party on Tuesday posted a spoof video on Yogi Adityanath on Twitter. (PTI/Twitter)

Taking its fight with the BJP to a more personal level, the Congress party on Tuesday posted a spoof video on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “browsing history”. The text accompanying the video read: “Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s browsing history (sheet) leaks. Plans to create an ideal UP Model and his secret strategy for 2019 revealed.”

Juxtaposed with Yogi Adityanath’s past speeches and TV news stories related to Uttar Pradesh encounters, Karnataka elections, and death of kids at a Gorakhpur hospital last year, the video shows several searches being made on “Noodle” (not Google!). The search items include “How to make a hate speech”, “how to make bad governance”, “how to ensure social disharmony”, “how to ensure criminals are free”, “how to be an absentee CM”.

The video ends with an imaginative search item “how to make yogi pm in 2019”.

The Congress was, however, trolled for posting the video with several memes and comments that made fun of Congress’ fast fiasco on Monday.

Watch spoof video on Yogi Adityanath by Congress

Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s browsing history (sheet) leaks. Plans to create an ideal UP Model and his secret strategy for 2019 revealed. pic.twitter.com/uXba2CyVGT — Congress (@INCIndia) April 10, 2018

The Congress had called for a “symbolic” fast on Monday to protest against several issues facing the country and the Narendra Modi government. However, two events embarrassed the party. First, 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Congress leaders Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar reached the fast venue, inviting the ire of the opposition. Second, a photo showing some senior Delhi Congress leader eating at a restaurant in old Delhi area was released by BJP. The photo was taken just a few hours before the Congress leaders went to join the fast led by party president Rahul Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh CM is facing criticism for allegedly not taking action against a rape-accused MLA. The Congress today trended “BhajpaSeBetiBachao on Twitter. In one of the post, the Grand Old Party posted cartoons with a caption: “Beti ki ijjat ab naro me hi jinda hai, dekhkar kartute inki bharatmaat bhi sharminda hai (daughters’ prestige is now safe in slogans only, ‘bharatmata’ is ashamed seeing their act)”.