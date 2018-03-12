Watch: Congress MLA KV Reddy throws headphone at Governor in Telangana Assembly, injures council head’s right eye

(ANI)

Telangana legislative council chairman K Swamy Goud on Monday suffered injuries on his right eye when a Congress MLA, KV Reddy, flung a headphone at the speaker’s podium. KV Reddy who was protesting the K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)-led government’s indifference towards the rise in farmer suicide in Telangana. The incident took place as soon as Governor E S L Narasimhan began addressing a joint gathering at the beginning of the budget session.

On one hand, while BJP leaders avoided the Governor’s address, Congress were seen rushing towards the podium. The angry Congress members then tore copies of the Governor’s speech into pieces.

Reddy, who is a representative of Nalgonda assembly constituency, in the process threw his headphone at the podium. The headphone missed the governor but hit the legislative council chairman on the face. The hit injured Goud right below his right eye.

The council chairman was quickly given first aid at the assembly clinic and was then rushed to Sarojini Devi Memorial Eye Hospital. The doctors conducted a CT scan and then ruled out serious injury to his eye. However, Goud will be kept under observation for 24 hours. Even as the ruckus continued in the house, the Governor quickly completed his speech and left the hall.

WATCH|

T Harish Rao, Minister for legislative affairs strongly opposed the ‘unruly behaviour’ of Congress MLAs. “This is totally uncalled for by the opposition members. They came to the House pre-planned to create disturbances. What would have happened if the headphone hit the governor, causing him injuries?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed party MLAs on Sunday and hinted at firm action against opposition members if they try to stop the Governor’s address.