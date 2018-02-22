Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau plays cricket with Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin in Delhi

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau played cricket with Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin in Delhi. (Source: ANI)

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is known for his adaptability which has helped him win millions of hearts and the 46-year-old leader has been seen doing something similar during his weeklong India trip so far. He has donned the Indian attire on more than one occasion, he visited the Taj Mahal with his family, paid a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and rubbed shoulders with the who’s who of Bollywood in Mumbai. While the visit has been termed as an attempt to further boost Indo-Canadian ties, the visit is also being seen as an attempt by Trudeau to win hearts in a country with which ties have soured over India’s concerns regarding the apparently rising Sikh radicalisation.

Armed with an intent to mend relations that have lately turned frosty, Trudeau took to the biggest thing that moves India’s emotions – cricket. On Thursday morning, Trudeau was seen playing cricket at a ground in the national capital Delhi. He was accompanied by his children for this special stint. The Canadian prime minister was up for the challenge as he took on two of the best Indian cricketers of all time. Former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin were present at the ground when the game was being played. While Azhar was seen talking to Trudeau, probably giving him some batting tips, Kapil paaji rolled his arm.

Watch video of Justin Trudeau playing cricket in Delhi:

#WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau along with his children at a cricket ground in #Delhi. Former Indian captains Kapil Dev & Mohd Azharuddin also present. pic.twitter.com/qJmKhtrNMX — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

Yesterday, Justin Trudeau, with his family had offered prayers at the Golden Temple and described this visit as an honour. Canada’s first lady, Sophie Trudeau, and the children were also attired in traditional Punjabi outfits. “What an honour to be so well received at such a beautiful, meaningful place. We are filled with grace and humility,” Trudeau wrote in the visitors’ book before leaving the shrine.

Trudeau had also met Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and assured the Congress leader that his country does not support separatism in India or elsewhere. The ‘Khalistan’ issue was reportedly the major point of discussion between the two leaders. The Canadian PM told Amarinder Singh that he had dealt with threats of separatist movement all his life and was fully aware of the dangers of violence.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for about 40 minutes at a hotel after Trudeau paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and visited the Partition Museum. Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Punjab Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu were also present at the meeting. The Candian prime minister is on a seven-day long India visit and will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.