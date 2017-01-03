Watch: BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde assaults hospital staff in Karnataka, leaves many bleeding

BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde, who is known for making controversial statements, has alloegedly assaulted staff of a private hospital in Karwar in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. (Express photo)

A shocking news has come to the fore. BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde, who is known for making controversial statements, has alloegedly assaulted staff of a private hospital in Karwar in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, according to TV reports. In a video that surfaced this morning shows the five-time Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada was seen thrashing doctors in the hospital. According to ANI report, Dr Madhukeshwara Jeevi, Dr Balachandra and Dr Rahul Marshakar were attacked by Hegde for not taking proper care of his ailing mother. The incident, which took place on Monday, was caught on camera. It has been learned that no case has been registered as yet by the police.

Earlier this year, Hegde had landed in trouble with the police registering a criminal case against him suo motu for his alleged remarks linking Islam to terrorism. The case was booked at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district under section 295(A) of IPC relating to “deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs,” police said.

The MP had allegedly made the remarks at a press conference at Sirsi last Sunday, drawing a link between Islam and terrorism, triggering protests from Muslim organisations.

An RSS member in his early days and later an ABVP activist, Hegde rose in ranks in the communally charged atmosphere in the country in the aftermath of the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. The first cases of rioting, unlawful assembly and promoting enmity among groups were lodged against him in 1993, when he was alleged to be part of the mob during riots in Bhatkal.

In 1994, he caught the attention of RSS when he dodged prohibitory orders in Hubli and reached the disputed Idgah Maidan with two others to the raise the national flag at the prayer ground on August 15. The ensuing violence and police firing claimed eight lives. He was given a ticket to contest parliamentary polls in 1996 from Uttara Kannada.