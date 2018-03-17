Watch: BJP MLA thrashes toll booth worker in Rajasthan’s Banswara

In another incident of broad daylight hooliganism, a former Rajasthan State Minister Jeetmal Khant was caught on camera manhandling toll workers in the state.

In another incident of broad daylight hooliganism, a former Rajasthan State Minister was caught on camera manhandling toll workers in the state. The incident happened in Rajasthan’s Banswara district when BJP MLA Jeetmal Khant allegedly thrashed toll booth employees on Udaipur Road. The reason for his horrific behaviour was reported that the worker collected toll fees from his supporters. In the shocking video that has gone viral, Khant wearing a green kurta is seen slapping a toll worker. He is also hurling abuses at the toll plaza employees. Khant’s other supporters are also seen picking up a fight with them. They are also slapping them in the video.

#Banswada: Former State Minister & BJP MLA Jeetmal Khant (in Green) slaps and manhandles toll workers for collecting toll from his supporters. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/sw1rYXMhnf — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018

This incident is an addition to the numerous cases of misbehaving and manhandling with toll plaza workers by influential political leaders and their supporters. Just six days ago, UP Minister and senior BJP leader Surya Pratap Shahi threatened a toll plaza manager in Kushinagar district. As per reports, Shahi asked the toll plaza employees to let the vehicles of his supporters pass without paying any charge. In a recent incident, Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Rahuldev Agnihotri and his son attacked a toll plaza staffer in Akbarpur City on February 28. This happened after Agnihotri was trying to cross the toll plaza without paying the toll money. The toll plaza staffer did not allow the vehicle to pass through and hence the fight was triggered. In the CCTV footage, it was caught that Agnihotri and his son had slapped the employee after they were not allowed to cross the toll plaza.

A few months ago, another BJP member Vijay Charel was caught thrashing a toll plaza worker Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district. Vijay Charel is the husband of BJP MLA from Sailana, Sangeeta Charel. In the video, Charel was seen forcefully entering the toll plaza with his supporters and then slapping an employee there. However, Vijay, later, denied fighting with the toll plaza employee. Last month, Congress leader Hoshiyar Yadav, also the former Gurgaon block committee chairman, was booked on charges of thrashing an employee at Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras.