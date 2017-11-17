Watch: Bank robbers just walk out casually with Rs 3 cr cash in sacks from Bank of Baroda Navi Mumbai branch

Bank of Baroda on Friday was robbed, but in style – showcasing the disastrous condition of security measures in place. (ANI)

Bank of Baroda on Friday was robbed, but in style – showcasing the disastrous condition of security measures in place. CCTV footage outside the bank captured the thieves walking out one by one after the heist. The robbery took place at the Bank of Baroda branch in Navi Mumbai. The thieves robbed as much as Rs 3 crore from the bank! However, this is not the first time a branch of Bank of Baroda was looted in Navi Mumbai. Earlier, on November 13, in another heist, a robber looted Rs 1 crore from the Juainagar branch. Robbers dug a 25-foot tunnel to sneak into Bank of Baroda’s Juinagar Branch in Navi Mumbai and reportedly escaped with Rs 1 crore in cash and valuables from at least 30 safe boxes, police said. Investigators said the tunnel was dug from an adjoining shop outside the bank’s store room, which houses private lockers rented out to people for safekeeping of valuable and documents.

WATCH|

#CCTV Thieves walk out one by one after robbing Rs 3 crores from a Bank of Baroda branch in Navi Mumbai (12.11.17) pic.twitter.com/YjPYLuXabv — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2017

However, the robbers could not break open the main safe housing the bank’s cash reserves. A police official said it could be the work of expert criminals and a new modus operandi had been revealed, which may need to be factored in by security agencies manning such banks. “The thieves had rented out the adjoining shop since May 2017. The culprits dug an underground tunnel of 25 feet long to the locker room of the bank,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said. He had also added that 30 of the bank safe’s 225 lockers had been broken into and the robbers escaped with the loot, the value of which is yet to be ascertained. Nagrale said the police had found some leads and teams of officers and men were working on them. Though the loss could run into several crores of rupees, the process of assessment was still on. The bank had called all its customers and was verifying other records.

The robbery had come to light around 11 am when a customer had approached the bank to operate his locker and was escorted to the safe vault by a staffer! Preliminary investigations had revealed the robbers had recced the area many times and were familiar with the construction and architecture of the bank as well the locker room.