WATCH: Asked about NCC training benefits, Rahul Gandhi tells student he doesn’t know details of that type of stuff

Rahul Gandhi interacting with the students at Maharani’s Arts College for Women in Mysuru, Karnataka. (Image Credit: ANI)

On Saturday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi while interacting with the students at Maharani’s Arts College for Women in Mysuru, Karnataka said that he doesn’t know about the NCC certification. During the session, Rahul Gandhi was asked a question by a student about the NCC or National Cadets Corps. The student had asked Rahul Gandhi was about the benefits to NCC Cadets if he/she passes the examination with ‘C’ certificate. The Congress president responded by saying that he is unaware of the details of the NCC training. “I don’t know the details of NCC training & that type of stuff, so I won’t be able to answer that question,” he said,

WATCH: Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s reply:

#WATCH: 'I don't know the details of NCC training & that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question': Rahul Gandhi on being asked, 'What benefits will you give to NCC cadets after passing 'C' certificate examination?' #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Vb2fCUsVFp — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his desire to meet or have a chat with all the NCC cadets of the country. NCC Day is observed on the fourth Sunday of November.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi continued with his tirade against demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during the interaction. Gandhi said that both the economic measures did massive damage to Indian economy and job creation.

Rahul Gandhi said, “I think demonetisation was a mistake and should not have been done. Demonetisation and GST were massive damage to the Indian economy and job creation.” Gandhi also opposed that way demonetisation was carried out. He said, “I have a problem with the way demonetisation was carried out, RBI governor, Chief Economic Advisor, Finance Minister, none of them knew about it. Chidambaram called demonetisation insane.”

He also made comments about the recent scam done by Nirav Modi with a public sector bank. Reacting on the multi-thousand-crore Rahul Gandhi said, “Nirav Modi took Rs 22,000 crore of bank money. Can you imagine how many businesses could have been built by young women like you if we had given Rs 22,000 crore to you?”

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi visited the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Karnataka will conduct the elections in the 224-member assembly in April-May this year. National leaders from both BJP and Congress have visited the state frequently.