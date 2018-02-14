Watch: Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan film-like’ dialogue video released, check his message on AAP government’s 3rd anniversary

The video has been shared even as it has not been approved by officials, who were concerned about clearing the use of “seen and unseen forces” in the message on the lines of a dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’.

As the Aam Aadmi Party completes its three years in power in Delhi assembly, an ad campaign featuring Arvind Kejriwal was shared by a user on Twitter and re-tweeted by the Chief Minister. The video shows Kejriwal presenting a brief report card of his tenure so far. In the video, Kejriwal says corruption in Delhi has drastically declined in three years. Kejriwal asserts that essential amenities like electricity, water, school, road, mohalla clinics and hospitals have been provided in greater numbers to people. He also noted that the government faced several “roadblocks” even as he vowed to continue his “fight” for the “aam aadmi.” Thanking God for timely “help”, he said “When you walk on the path of truth and honesty, all seen and unseen forces of the universe help you.” (kehte hai naa jab aap sacchai aur imaandari ke raste par chaltey hai, to brahmand ke sarey drishya aur adrishya shaktiya apke madad karte hai)

The video has been shared even as it has not been approved by officials, who were concerned about clearing the use of “seen and unseen forces” in the message on the lines of a dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’. King Khan in the movie says, “Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai (If you wish for something by heart then the entire universe tries to help you get that thing).

WATCH- Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan film-like’ dialogue video

Watch what Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal has to say on completing 3 years in office.#3YearsOfAAPGovernance MUST WATCH & SHARE pic.twitter.com/H2Zzg58qxR — Akshay Malhotra (@Akshay1Malhotra) February 14, 2018

According to officials, Supreme Court guideline says all facts in an advertisement should be checked and cleared by the departments concerned. The officials are, however, not sure about how to verify the “seen and unseen” forces!

A meeting was called on Monday by the CM where he reportedly expressed “displeasure” over the officers’ attitude.

AAP will also release a song to mark its three years in power in Delhi, highlighting the government’s achievements. The song – ‘Abhi hua teen saal Kejriwal, aage hoga sandar paanch saal Kejriwal’ – has been composed to highlight the works of Arvind Kejriwal government in health, education and other sectors in the last three years. The song is composed and sung by singer Vishal Dadlani and written by party leader Dilip Pandey.

AAP came to power on February 14 in 2015 after winning 67 out of 70 Assembly seats.