Watch: Armed with ‘Pehla Nasha’ song, Congress launches ‘Valentine’s Day’ attack on PM Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi led Congress launches Valentine’s Day special attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Doing away with the sharp attacks that are common in politics, Rahul Gandhi led Congress chose a rather ‘loving’ manner to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the festival of love – Valentine’s Day. In a video posted on the party’s official Twitter handle, Congress has criticised Prime Minister Modi and his government for not delivering on promises. In a tongue-in-cheek video posted along with the caption, “Dear Mr. Modi: A very happy #ValentinesDay from us to you,” Congress urges Modi to “spread love and not jumlas”. The video starts with heart-shaped balloons and cupid just like any romantic clip but instead of expressing love advises Modi to ‘make promises that his party can keep’. The video, one minute-two seconds long, has the music of the romantic track ‘Pehla Nasha, Pehla Khumaar’ playing in the background all throughout.

Taking a dig at PM Modi’s so-called “huglomacy”, the video tells Modi to “hug less and work more” while the Prime Minister is seen hugging the former French president Francois Hollande. Congress, through the video, also ‘pleads’ Modi to “break up with hatred” while the video shows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath falling away from Modi and a heart breaking into two in the background.

Dear Mr. Modi: A very happy #ValentinesDay from us to you ???? pic.twitter.com/WrYKnN7iBc — Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2018

Furthermore, the video also asks PM Modi to listen to ‘Jan Ki Baat’. Notably, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on various occasions, have suggested PM Modi to refrain from doing ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and start listening to ‘Jan Ki Baat’.

This day and every day, we hope that love continues to win over hate. #ValentinesDay #JanKiBaat pic.twitter.com/JirJrZqzb8 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2018

In the end of the video, the Congress says “like every relationship, you (apparently Modi) must learn to make promises you can keep” and the video shows the Prime Minister talking about depositing lakhs into every poor person’s bank account as well as tackling black money and corruption.

Earlier in the day, in yet another Twitter attack on the saffron party, the Congress party said, “This day and every day, we hope that love continues to win over hate,” on its official Twitter handle along with a sketch showing a young girl and a boy holding a heart each and sitting on the two ends of a moustache sported by a man who has a saffron scarf wrapped around his neck. The tweet also carried the hashtag ‘JanKiBaat’. MLA from Vadgam constituency in Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani had also launched a similar twin-attack on Modi using Valentine’s Day as the pretext.