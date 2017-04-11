WATCH: Anushka Sharma meets injured Virat Kohli during IPL, Indian captain might play next game for RCB

Reports suggest that Anushka Sharma had visited Virat Kohli to cheer him up.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was captured with Indian captain Virat Kohli in Bangalore and naturally set a social media frenzy all over the country. Sharma, who is presumably yet to recover from the flop that was Phillauri, met Kohli, who has been out of the IPL for now, with a shoulder injury that he had sustained during the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. Anushka Sharma met the injured Virat Kohli and the two are known have spent some quality time together. Naturally, the stalkers that are the Paparazzi, captured them together and naturally, again, these pictures found their way to social media and ‘Virushka’ started trending again on Twitter.

Reports suggest that Anushka had visited Virat Kohli to cheer him up. Meanwhile there are reports that suggest that Kohli might play the next match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and take his rightful place as the captain of the team. It must be noted that Anushka Sharma used to be a regular feature in the matches that Virat Kohli played, which has stopped due to the indecent and relentless trolling on social media. The trolling had been so bad that Kohli himself had to come ahead and defend the actress.

Here are few pics of the lovely couple:



Although, the couple has not yet accepted their relationship publicly. Virat, though had acknowledged their relationship when he had posted a picture of the both of them on Valentines Day, captioned as “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make every day seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma.” The cricketer had also greeted Anushka on Womens’ Day with an Instagram post saying, “Happy women’s day to every woman out there, but especially to the two strongest women in my life. My mum for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms ❤#happywomenday.”