WATCH: Ammonia leak at cold storage in Jahanabad, 42 labourers feared trapped

The ammonia leak in this Uttar Pradesh city has led authorities to evacuate people in the vicinity and all vehicles are being stopped as far as 2 kms away. (ANI videograb)

Large amounts of ammonia gas leak at a cold storage in Fatehpur’s Jahanabad area has led to as many as 42 labourers being trapped. The ammonia leak in this Uttar Pradesh city has led authorities to evacuate people around the vicinity and all vehicles are being stopped as far as 2 kms away from the spot where the incident has took place. As per lastest updates, fire tenders have not reached the spot yet and many labourers are reportedly trapped in the outer perimeter of the site. However, the manager of the cold storage has claimed that all labourers have been evacuated from the site and no injuries have been reported so far.

Speaking on the current situation, the police has said that efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the leak and investigation into the incident is in progress. The incident took place two weeks after a cold storage building collapsed following a massive blast by similar ammonia gas leakage in Shivrajpur area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Five people were reported dead in the mishap. Speaking to IANS, the prima facie police officials said it appeared that the ‘receiver’ of ammonia gas in the cold storage exploded due to high pressure and it brought down the four-storey building.

As per Rural Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar, the gas leak started in the chiller plant led to an explosion at the Katiyar Cold Storage in Shivrajpur area of Kanpur. The roof of the structure collapsed due to the explosion that took place.