WATCH After Air India row, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad creates ruckus at ATM

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad is once again in the news and this time too for the wrong reasons. In the latest controversy that he generated, he is seen in a short video arguing with police officers. In a 54 seconds video posted by news agency ANI, Gaikwad is seen berating policemen in Latur district of Maharashtra during a protest over a non-functioning ATM. While the policemen were seen trying to explain the situation to Gaikwad in a reasonable manner, the leader indulged in theatrics all through the video – the time and date of the video has not been verified yet. This video comes close in the wake of another controversy that Gaikwad had generated when he was allegedly beat an Air India staffer with his slipper last month. The leader did not even feel any remorse for his action and instead openly boasted about it, even blaming the airliner’s staff for the incident. After around three weeks, on Wednesday, Air India officials have reportedly written to the Delhi Police asking ‘why no action has been taken against Gaikwad.’ Air India MD Ashwani Lohani has written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi wherein he has asked for action to be taken on the FIRs-lodged in the case.

#WATCH: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad argues with a police officer in Latur (Maharashtra) during a protest over a non-functioning ATM pic.twitter.com/k1rCa12aGc — ANI (@ANI_news) April 19, 2017

However, the Air India incident was not the first controversial chapter in Gaikwad’s life, as earlier too he was involved in various spats. The 57-year-old Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad constituency in the Marathwada region was involved in a tussle for allegedly trying to force-feed a Muslim caterer during the fasting month of Ramzan over the quality of chapatis served at the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi. He also has several serious criminal charges lodged against him including voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from duty, criminal intimidation and rioting among others.