WATCH: Aamir Khan posts heartfelt video message on Twitter, requests people to donate money for Gujarat, Assam floods

Aamir Khan on Saturday took to Twitter to post the heartfelt message on Gujarat, Assam floods. (Photo: Aamir’s Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has come forward to raise money for victims and families affected by floods in Gujarat and Assam. Aamir Khan on Saturday took to Twitter to post the heartfelt message on Gujarat, Assam floods. Aamir urged people of India to donate money to chief minister’s relief fund of these two states to help people in flood hit Gujarat and Assam. Aamir in the video said that he will also donate and urged people to donate money to chief minister’s relief fund of Assam and Gujarat. The two states have been badly hit by floods and several people have lost their lives in the natural calamity. Here is the video message posted by Aamir Khan:-

Assam floods

The Centre on Friday had announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in flood-related cases in Assam this year. The prime minister also announced compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the people injured in the floods, an official release said.

Gujarat floods

On July 26, PTI reported the toll due to heavy rains and floods across the state in the current monsoon season stood at 94 (barring the 25 deaths reported from Banaskantha).

On July 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Gujarat.

Torrential rains in north Gujarat have caused floods in Banaskantha and Patan districts. Authorities have declared a state-wide “high alert” and call out the Army, the Air Force and NDRF teams for assistance.