Watch: Aam Aadmi Party goes global, turns to Norwegian girls for support

India has seen some really exciting election campaigns in the recent past but Aam Aadmi Party has taken its election campaign to another level with its new video. A video posted on Kanchan Bhupal account and retweeted by Arvind Kejriwal shows four young girls from Norway campaigning for AAP. The girls, in the video are seen holding the party banner and raising slogans not only for Arvind Kejriwal but also for three of AAP candidates representating the party at Punjab Elections. Bhagwant Mann, HS Phulka and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi.

The adorable girls in the video, advocating for AAP appeal to the people of Punjab and tell them that if they need a change they must vote for the party. The girls also reminded the public abut the fact that they need to cast their vote on 4th February.

If you want change in punjab

If you want change in punjab

Vote for AAP

Arvind Kejriwal has long been known for being extreamely vocal and expressive about his causes, and his campaigns but with this type of campaigns, his party has surely become the first one to cross borders to add some unique dimensions to its electoral campaign and win some votes. It remains to be seen if this party campaign would work in Kejriwal’s favour or not – Punjab, according to certain opinion polls, is voting for Congress this time. AAP, set to emerge second best. Perhaps, Kejriwal needs to call up some more Norwegian reinforcements.