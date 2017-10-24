20 IAF aircrafts, including Lockheed C-130 Hercules, touch down Lucknow-Agra Expressway; Watch stunning video

In big show of power, as many as 20 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft made a touchdown on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The aircraft included AN-32 transport, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi 30 MKI. As per defence PRO, it is for the for the first time that any transport aircraft “landed and then took off” on a highway. The aircraft touchdown exercise was conducted on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Bangarmau in the neighbouring Unnao district. The AN-32 aircrafts are meant for humanitarian assistance and relief operations during floods or any other natural calamity. “The aircraft can bring a large amount of relief material. It can also help evacuate people,” Defence PRO had said.
As per an India Today report, in was the first time when heavy-duty C 130 Hercules, the 35,000-kg transport aircraft, made an assault landing on the higway with Garud commandos.
Watch: 20 IAF aircrafts, including Lockheed C-130 Hercules, touch down Lucknow-Agra Expressway
IAF to land frontline fighters on Lucknow-Agra Expressway as part of an exercise to use highways as landing strips pic.twitter.com/atjMhOMtU7
— Vibin Raj ???????? (@Vibin8465) October 24, 2017
As planned, the commandos were scheduled to be extricated from the same spot where the C130 made a landing. In addition to showcasing its operational capability, the IAF also put on display its prowess in the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). The HADR is a methodology used by the AIR Force in case of any natural disaster or event that will enable the pilots to touch down to provide relief and assistance.