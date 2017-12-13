Wassenaar Arrangement need not pave way for India’s NSG membership: China

China has played down the significance of India’s entry into the export control regime Wassenaar Arrangement. (Image: Reuters)

China has played down the significance of India’s entry into the export control regime Wassenaar Arrangement, saying it need not necessarily pave the way for New Delhi’s admission into the NSG as the elite nuclear group may have a different criteria. India was admitted to Wassenaar Arrangement (WA) on December 8, a development expected to raise New Delhi’s stature in the field of non-proliferation besides helping it acquire critical technologies, according to the reports. China, which is not a member of the WA, stalled India’s entry into the 48-member nuclear club on the ground it was not a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). “We have noted the report,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in response to queries about India’s admission into the WA and its impact on New Delhi’s NSG bid.

“I understand that different multilateral mechanisms have different roles and different criteria for accepting new members,” Lu said, hinting that China viewed about its impact on India’s admission into the NSG differently. India’s entry into the export control regime was believed to enhance its credentials in the field of non-proliferation despite not being a signatory to the NPT, the reports said. The WA membership is expected to build up a strong case for India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). A day before India’s admission into WA, China asserted its opposition to India’s bid into the NSG even after Russia said it has taken up the issue with China at various levels.

“China’s position on this remains unchanged,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media last week, reacting to reported comments by Russia’s deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov that Russia is speaking to China on India’s NSG membership bid. China has been stonewalling India’s application to NSG, which regulates the international nuclear commerce, on the ground that India is not a signatory to the NPT. After India’s application, Pakistan which is also not a signatory to NPT too has applied for the membership of grouping despite serious allegation of proliferation of nuclear technology by its top nuclear scientist A Q Khan.