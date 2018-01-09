Wasim Rizvi of Shia Waqf Board says some madrassas produced terrorists; here is how Asaduddin Owaisi reacted (Image Source ANI)

In a move aimed at reforming educational structure in Madrassas, Wasim Rizvi of Shia Central Waqf Board on Tuesday said that Madrassas should be affiliated to ICSE and CBSE board and non muslims should also be allowed to study in them. He also said that religious education in Madrassas should be made optional. Rizvi added that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard. He said that these steps will make the country even stronger. Rizvi, however, made a strong statement about Madrassas when he questioned, “How many Madrassas have produced engineers, doctors, IAS officers? Yes but some Madrassas have produced terrorists.” Rizvi was speaking to ANI.

Reacting to these comments Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen targeted Rizvi. While speaking to ANI Owaisi said, “Wasim Rizvi is the biggest joker, the most opportunistic person. He has sold his soul to RSS. I challenge this buffoon to show one Shia or Sunni or Madrassa where such teachings are imparted. If he has proof then he should go and show it to the Home Minister.”

According to a report by PTI on January 3, nearly 2,300 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh run the risk of losing their recognition for not submitting their details on the website of Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Board, said UP minority welfare minister. The state’s minority welfare department is considering a proposal to treat these Islamic institutions as “fake”, UP Minority Welfare Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said.

“In Uttar Pradesh, there are 19,108 madrassas, which have been recognised by the state Madrassa Board. Of these, 16,808 madrassas have submitted their information on the website of the board. There are no details submitted by nearly 2,300 madrassas,” Chaudhary told PTI in an interview. “Now where are these madrassas? We are considering them as fake. There is a possibility that action may be taken against these madrassas by end of January,” Chaudhary said. However, he added, the state government will wait till month-end for the madrassas to furnish information in this regard.