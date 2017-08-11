  3. Washington enjoys very good relationship with PM Narendra Modi, says US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert

Washington D.c. | Updated: August 11, 2017 10:08 AM
The United States has said that Washington enjoys a very good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Describing India and United States relations as progressive, U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said, “We have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we enjoyed having him here in the United States about a month or so ago”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka to visit India during his meeting in June at the White House. The Prime Minister confirmed Ivanka’s impending visit on his own account, tweeting that he was looking forward to her trip to India. “Look forward to Ms. Ivanka Trump’s presence at # GES 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation,” Modi tweeted Thursday.

