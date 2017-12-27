Washing machine as hideout? See how this cheating advocate tried to hoodwink cops

Man hiding inside washing machine to evade arrest caught by police (Representational Image)

In a strange incident, a 54-year-old advocate who was evading arrest was found hiding in a washing machine. He had been trying to evade the police for as many as 15 years over his involvement in a cheating case. The man was caught, on Monday (December 27), by the police at his Juhu (Mumbai) house. For three hours, the Juhu police were stalled by the advocate’s wife. Finally, after the long wait, the wife who had been claiming that her husband was not in the house allowed the police team to search the house. The police team searched the house and were about to leave as they couldn’t find him but decided to check once again. The police once again scanned the 3 bedroom apartment. Everything seemed right in place. Before leaving, one of the constables, just to ensure that they do not miss out on anything, decided to open the washing machine. To his surprise, he found the accused, Manoj Tiwari, under a pile of clothes.

“When the police rang the bell, Tiwari’s wife Vandana answered the door but shut it soon after she saw us. Since we had an arrest warrant and were sure Tiwari was at home, we called for reinforcements from the local Juhu police and entered the residence. Vandana, however, told us that he was not around and shouted at us to leave,” B Misal, assistant police inspector, Azad Maidan police station told The Indian Express.

Vasant Wakhare, senior police inspector, Azad Maidan police station, revealed that the accused is a declared an absconder by the court for a 2002 cheating case and is also wanted in a Rs 1-crore cheating case in Pune. The police officers added that the accused had cheated three people to the tune of Rs 1 lakh in 2002 on the pretext of getting them admissions in BEd course. The police have arrested the accused now and also lodged a complaint against his wife for obstructing a government official from doing his duty.

The accused had been arrested earlier as well but he later got bail and then stopped attending hearings in his trial at the Metropolitan Magistrate court. The court had then declared him an absconder.