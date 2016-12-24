Was BJP ‘complaint’ the real reason behind Najeeb Jung’s resignation?

Jung, who had a long tiff with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, surprised everyone with his sudden decision. (PTI)

Several local BJP units had recently filed complaints against local Najeeb Jung, who residned from his post on Thursday, sources told The Indian Express on Sunday. The Delhi BJP had held a meeting on Friday to discuss Jung’s sudden exit. “We have just got to know about the complaint that was filed against Jung. It could have triggered his decision to quit,” a senior party leader was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Jung, who had a long tiff with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, surprised everyone with his sudden decision. As per The Indian Express, no-one in the political circle has admitted to have any idea of Jung’s decision quit. BJP Delhi chief minister Manoj Tiwari has however denied the speculation of filing any complaints against Jung.

It has been reported the L-G office as saying that Najeeb Jung would be returning to his first love, which is, academics. Jung’s tenure was marred with tensions between his office and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who accused the former by working like a “puppet of Centre”. However, Jung thanked Kejriwal for help after submitting his resignation.

Najeeb Jung had become an IAS officer in 1973. However, he resigned from the job and joined academics in later years. Before becoming Delhi L-G, Jung was the vice-chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia University in the Delhi. Jung’s term was to end after one year and eight months. The Delhi L-G didn’t cite any reason for the resignation. Several speculations are being made by political parties over the surprise resignation decision.