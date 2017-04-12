Was Atal Bihari Vajpayee anti-national because he talked to separatists, asks Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha said relations between India and Pakistan can’t improve as long as it keeps denying peace talks. (Source: Twitter)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Yashwant Sinha has hit out at people who are demanding an action against separatists by saying these if you talk of a dialogue with separatists, then you are called anti-national which is strange. He questioned that going by that logic was the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was anti-national as well. “These days, if you talk of dialogue with separatists, then you are called anti-national. Does it mean Atalji was anti-national?” he questioned while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Yashwant Sinha, who is an IAS officer along with being a senior politician served as the Finance and Foreign Minister of India in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet. Talking about the Jammu and Kashmir bypolls, he said there has been a lot of violence in the state which is why people are scared to come out and vote. “Hinsa bohot huyi hai, toh koi bhi apni jaan khatre mein daal ke vote karne nahi aata hai,” he added. Interestingly, only 7% voting was reported in Jammu and Kashmir which was a record low.

You may also want to watch:

Targeting Pakistan for the tension between two countries, Sinha said as long as the neighbouring countries remains in denial of peace talks, the situation between the two countries can’t improve. “For 70 years, relations have not improved.Its due to trust deficit. As long as Pakistan remains in denial ,talks have no meaning,” Yashwant Sinha added. Speaking about the recent comments of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Sinha said he has always been a nationalist.

“Farooq Abdullah has always been nationalist. Bypoll campaign was on so don’t know in what context he made recent comments,” he added. After the reports of violence broke out during the Jammu and Kashmir bypolls, Abdullah had blamed the Central government and the Election Commission for not providing a safe environment for voting.