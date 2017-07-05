Warmongering Chinese daily asks India to look in the mirror or suffer worse than 1962

Chinese daily has urged China to teach India a bitter lesson. (Representational Image: IE)

Chinese state daily ‘Global Times’ appears to have gone in full war mode against India over the Sikkim standoff. Accusing India of “acting shamelessly before the international community,” the daily claims, “Indian troops have trespassed over the China-Sikkim border, which is viewed as having already been demarcated, and is not a line of actual control.”

In an editorial, the Global Times also accuses India of changing arguments “several times” and claims, “The Cold War-obsessed India is suspicious that China is building the road to cut off the Siliguri Corridor, an area held by Indians as strategically important for India to control its turbulent northeast area. India is taking the risk to betray the historical agreement and wants to force China to swallow the result.”

While the Chinese daily has launched a no-holds-barred attack on India, it claims, “China attaches great importance to domestic stability and doesn’t want to be mired in a mess with India. But New Delhi would be too naïve to think that Beijing would make concessions to its unruly demands.”

Commenting on India defence minister Arun Jaitley’s remark that India of 2017 is different from 1962, when the country lost to China, the Global Times warns, “We have to tell India that the Chinese look down on their military power. Jaitley is right that the India of 2017 is different from that of 1962 – India will suffer greater losses than in 1962 if it incites military conflicts.”

While leaving no stone unturned to provoke India, the Chinese propaganda daily ironically claims that “China attaches great importance to domestic stability and doesn’t want to be mired in a mess with India… China still wants to address disputes by peaceful means.”

While clamouring for peace, the editorial forgets that peaceful solution to a standoff cannot come by provocation and resorting to warmongering with statements like: “India should look in the mirror.” This time, we must teach New Delhi a bitter lesson.”

India defence expert Praful Bakshi says China is accusing India of ‘betraying’ a British-era territorial understanding over the disputed border because it can’t stand India’s growing ties with the US.

“China has been accusing India of betraying the agreement which was made during the British time. When China says that India has been betraying, that indicates China is just trying to talk about its own feelings and is at the moment peeved off by India’s stand with America and its support to India,” Bakshi told ANI.

China has accused the Indian Army’s action to stop Chinese troops from constructing a road in an area near Sikkim is a “betrayal” of the stance taken by successive Indian governments and India must withdraw from the region. However, Sikkim, which became a part of India in May 1976, is the only state with a demarcated border with China. The lines are based on an 1898 treaty signed with China