Wanted: Phone operator for Queen Elizabeth II to handle 4,000 calls a week

Heir to the phone! Queen Elizabeth II needs a new phone operator to help handle the 4,000 calls a week to the Buckingham Palace. “It’s being the first port of call to the business behind the Monarchy,” says the advertisement on the Royal website.

The starting salary is 23,000 pounds-a-year plus benefits and a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme. The job requires one to be able to “think on your feet” which will be critical, as one would never know what query one would be faced with next.

The job calls for “pro-active and flexible” approach to work and a chance to work within a “small and dedicated team”. It is a feeling inspired to deliver to the very highest standards, and it is the pride in being part of a team at the heart of a world famous institution, the advertisement says. “This is no ordinary switchboard role. With around 4,000 calls every week, you’ll join our valuable team of telephonists at the heart of the organisation,” it says.

The job requirements also include answering and processing calls for a number of Royal residences while providing an efficient and friendly service to external callers, and internal colleagues at all levels across multiple locations. The job profile requires one to deal with day-to-day queries.

“Customer focused in your approach, you are keen to go the extra mile to ensure callers’ expectations are surpassed every time,” the advertisement says. “Basic IT skills are also needed so that you can navigate the computerised switchboard system, and keep accurate records of the large volume of calls received,” it says. Applications close on April 11.