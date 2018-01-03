Wanted arms supplier arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A 26-year-old suspected firearms manufacturer and supplier, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was arrested and 30 sophisticated illegal pistols and an automatic carbine recovered from him, police said today. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has been running a drive against arms traffickers. It was found that weapons were primarily being procured from the arms manufacturers based in Dhar, Barwani, Burhanpur and Khargone districts of Madhya Pradesh and Munger district of Bihar, the police said.

Five arms traffickers were arrested last year and they told police that they were procuring firearms from one Nanak alias Rahul based in Barwani district of MP, the police said. He had been evading arrest. Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik had announced a reward of Rs one lakh on his head. Yesterday, the police learnt that he had found some receivers of weapons in outer Delhi and Haryana. He was nabbed from near Mukarba Chowk yesterday, police said.