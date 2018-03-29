Want to work for PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat program? Here is how you can do it

The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation is the coordinating ministry for the Centre’s ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission. (PTI)

Aimed at engaging college students in the government’s cleanliness drive, the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation has introduced a Swachh Bharat Summer Internship (SBSI), for them to conduct sanitation drives in villages during summer vacation, according to an official statement today. The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation is the coordinating ministry for the Centre’s ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s clarion call on 2nd October 2014 for each individual to devote 100 hours to Swachhata through the year, the SBSI aims to engage lakhs of educated youths across the country, develop their skills and orientation for the sanitation sector, amplify mass awareness and cement the people’s movement (Jan andolan) aspect of Swachh Bharat Mission,” the statement said.

Under the terms of the internship, candidates would be required to undertake 100 hours of activities including creation of sanitation infrastructure, system building and behaviour change campaigns in and around nearby villages. “Every intern who completes the SBSI will also be provided a Certificate of Internship by the Swachh Bharat Mission,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the University Grants Commission had agreed to provide 2 credit points as an ‘elective’ under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) to students in higher educational institutions who would be undertaking and completing the SBSI. The internship will be implemented in association with the Ministry of Human Resource Development.