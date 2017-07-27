Want to remove government interference at IIMs: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017, seeks to declare certain IIMs as “institutes of national importance” with a view to empower them to attain standards of global excellence in management-related areas. (Source: PTI)

Indian Institutes of Management should be given “freedom and autonomy”, Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said today emphasising the need to do away with government interference at these premier institutions. He made the remarks while initiating a discussion in Lok Sabha on the bill that would allow the IIMs to offer degrees and doctorates to students. At present, the IIMs can award only certificates, diplomas and fellowships.

The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017, seeks to declare certain IIMs as “institutes of national importance” with a view to empower them to attain standards of global excellence in management-related areas. “There is tremendous government interference and control (in these institutions)… We want to remove that,” the minister said.

Javadekar also said the bill would be a “historic step” as it would give freedom and autonomy to these institutes. “There would not be any government control… We have to trust the best brains, the best institutions,” he said, adding that this bill is the beginning of such an era. The discussion on the bill remained inconclusive and will be taken up tomorrow.