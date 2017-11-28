Want to meet my husband, says Hadiya as she leaves Delhi

Freed by the Supreme Court from the custody of parents and directed to pursue her studies, Hadiya, who is at the centre of a love-jihad case, today said she desired to meet her husband Shafin Jahan.

Freed by the Supreme Court from the custody of parents and directed to pursue her studies, Hadiya, who is at the centre of a love-jihad case, today said she desired to meet her husband Shafin Jahan. She arrived here in a police vehicle from Coimbatore, about 170 km from here, amid tight security, to pursue her studies at a homeopathy college here. “I have sought permission from the college authorities to meet my husband. I hope they will allow,” she told reporters at the college where she will undergo a 11-month internship. During the proceedings yesterday, the apex court refused to allow Hadiya’s plea to go with her husband. Earlier, she arrived here in a police vehicle from Coimbatore, about 170 km from here, amid tight security. Hadiya, wearing a yellow scarf, was whisked away to the Managing Director’s office at the college soon after arrival.

Hadiya’s body language appeared to be in contrast to her conduct during her departure from Kochi to New Delhi a few days ago when she shouted she was a Muslim and married on her own will. The woman quietly walked past the big contingent of waiting media persons and went straight to the MD’s office accompanied by police and college officials. On her way to hostel, Hadiya said she does not need security at the college. “It is not necessary, but at least for two days I think security will be there,” she told reporters in reply to a question. A Police official said they would have to comply with the court’s order and adequate security would be provided to her in the college and hostel.

On the issue of allowing Hadiya to meet her husband, the official said it could not be done without any order from the court. Expressing solidarity with Hadiya, a small group of persons stood outside the college compound holding placards. It read “Stop judicial terrorism, we stand with you Hadiya, Allow her to live with her husband.” The Kerala High Court had on May 29 annulled the marriage of Hadiya with Jahan, terming it as an instance of ‘love jihad’, following which the man approached the apex court.