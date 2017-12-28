Want to get in touch directly with PM Narendra Modi? This feature in NaMo app will make your dream come true

Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi has an app dedicated to him which is available on Android platforms. People can connect to the prime minister and get the latest news about him through the app. Notably, BJP MPs were on Thursday urged to make use of a new feature on the official app of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which facilitates direct connection with him. A presentation about the new feature on the app was given at the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary meeting by Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh. “There is a new mechanism — New India Connect — in the NaMo app which entails direct connect with the Prime Minister. Union Minister Jitendra Singh apprised about it,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said.

PM Modi also urged members to make greater use of technology to reach out to people about the work done by them. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill against the practice of Triple Talaq by a thumping majority. The members of Parliament discussed the Bill throughout the day before casting their vote. During the discussion, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said several Islamic nations have regulated triple talaq and India should take a step in this direction. “I appeal to this House and the biggest panchayat that please do not see this bill from the prism of politics,” he said, adding it should neither be confined within the walls of political parties nor should it be looked as vote bank politics.

Earlier on August 22, Supreme Court passed a judgement and said it was unconstitutional and arbitrary. Prasad during the discussion said,”We were expecting that after this judgement, triple talaq cases would come down and the situation would improve…about 300 triple talaq cases happened in 2017″ and 100 were reported after the Supreme Court’s judgement.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also greeted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his birthday by garlanding him, offering him sweets and presenting him a shawl.