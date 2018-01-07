Want to explore opportunities for “Make in Konkan”: Suresh Prabhu

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu today said a delegation of experts will soon visit the Konkan region to explore opportunities for “make in Konkan”. (PTI)

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu today said a delegation of experts will soon visit the Konkan region to explore opportunities for “make in Konkan”. Speaking at the inauguration of 6th Global Kokan Festival here, Prabhu said that the “Make in India” initiative of the Centre will be successful only if it happens at the state and district levels. “As Railway Minister I had undertaken a program of developing a joint tourism circuit including Konkan and Goa regions.

Now as Minister for Commerce and Industry I want to take the Make in India concept to the Konkan,” he said. “We want to explore how the startup programme of the Centre can be implemented here,” he added. The 5-day event is expected to attract around 3-4 lakh visitors across the state.