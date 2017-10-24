Want to crack Haryana government examinations? From Ramdev’s Guru to Dairongo; here are frequently asked questions

Candidates, appearing in competitive examinations for government jobs, have come across questions such as- ‘Who is the guru of Baba Ramdev? Where is the dera of Kali Kamali Baba located in Haryana? On which part of the body is the ornament ‘Chalkada’ worn?’ (IE image)

Candidates, appearing in competitive examinations for government jobs, have come across questions such as- ‘Who is the guru of Baba Ramdev? Where is the dera of Kali Kamali Baba located in Haryana? On which part of the body is the ornament ‘Chalkada’ worn?’, according to Indian Express report. Now candidates and social activists have started raising questions about ‘the logic behind such questions’. In Haryana, such questions have been asked to answer in recruitment examination to the posts of police constable, clerk, food sub-inspector, patwari (revenue official), statistical assistant and even pump operators.

“Questions are related to the social fabric of the state that should be known by the aspirants”, Raman Malik, spokesperson for the ruling BJP, said. “They must be sensitive and aware of diversity in society. If those who know about the social fabric are selected, they will be able to serve people in a better way,” Malik further said. Senior officials of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), which conducts these exams, did not respond to requests for comment from The Indian Express.

Now questions have been raised over this. “Such questions convey the situation of education in the state. The questions should be set in such a way so that successful candidates can contribute in education and employment, and ensure development of the country,” Swaraj Abhiyan activist and High Court lawyer Rajiv Godara said.

Take a look at Some questions asked in exams for recruitment to Haryana government jobs:

Where is the dera of Kali Kamali Baba located in Haryana?

(Shift Attendant 2016; answer: Kurukshetra)

Who is the guru of Baba Ramdev?

(Haryana Parwari Exam 2016; answer: Acharya Baldev)

On which part of the body is the ornament ‘Chalkada’ worn?

(Haryana Police Constable 2016; answer: Leg)

Which occasion is also know as “Basodha”?

(Police Constable post, 2016; answer: Nirjala Ekadashi)

On what occasion is ‘Sindhara’ gifted to daughters or sisters?

(Patwari/Lower Division Clerk, 2016; answer: Teej)

‘Roti mud jana’ is a sign of what in Haryana?

(Lower Division Clerk, 2016; answer: Arrival of guests)

The Haryana government decided to constitute village level committees under the chairmanship of ___ for construction and maintenance of cow homes?

(Bus Conductor, 2017, answer: Sarpanch)

Which place in Haryana is related to Kapil Muni?

(Haryana Statistical Assistant 2016; answer: Kalayat)

Of what metal are ornaments worn in legs made of?

(Pump Operator 2016; answer: Silver)

Where is the place named Dairongo located?

(Haryana Food Supply Sub-Inspector 2017; answer: Bhiwani)

What does the idiom ‘Chilam Bharna’ mean in Haryana?

(Pump Operator/ Divisional Accountant 2016; answer: To serve guests)