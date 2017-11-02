Want to buy a car in Noida? Soon, you may not be able to do so unless you have this proof!

The big move is likely to be taken with an aim to address rising parking issue in the NCR city. (Photo: Express Archive)

Soon, Noida’s Regional Transport Office (RTO) may deny the registration certificate for new car buyers in case they can’t produce a valid document of owning a parking space. The big move is likely to be taken with an aim to address rising parking issue in the NCR city. The order, if issued, would mean that a customer may not be able to register his/her car with the RTO in case of failure to show parking space, India.com reports. The buyers will also be asked to share details of cars in the family and where they will park them.

Yesterday only, Noida Authority chairman and CEO Alok Tandon had visited various areas of the city to take stock of the parking problems, Times of India reports. The report added that CEO also carried out a survey of illegal facilities in the city for three hours. The authority is also likely to appoint fresh agencies that will manage surface parking lots across the city.These select agencies will control operations at 60 parking lots earmarked on different roads,says a report in Hindustan Times. The authority has decided to create four zones for the city and the new 60 parking lots will be divided into four zones.

Earlier last year, Union Urban Development Minister had also hinted about a similar move to be taken up at national level. Speaking at an event, then Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu had said that the government may allow registration of vehicles only after production of parking space availability certificate to the authorities.

Underlining he was “very keen” to put in place such riders for vehicles’ registration, Naidu said that his ministry was in discussions with Surface Transport Ministry in this regard. “I am holding discussions with Nitin Gadkari and also sensitising the states. We are moving in that direction (to get such a mechanism implemented),” he had said.