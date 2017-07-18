Want to adopt a tiger? Delhi Zoo at your service; find out how

Representational image. (Reuters)

Ever dreamt of keeping a tiger as your pet, showing it off to your friends just like Akshay Kumar did in Housefull. Don’t just laugh off that thought. Most will agree when we say that the thought of having a tiger as a pet may have crossed their mind after watching this Akshay Kumar starrer. Well, this is now actually possible and yes you read that right. It is now possible to adopt a tiger and the credit for this goes to the Delhi Zoo. As crazy it may sound, with Delhi Zoo’s new scheme you can now adopt a tiger and keep it as a pet – not at your home, silly! This may amaze you but this is not the first time when such a thing is taking place in India. Several zoos across the country already have schemes that allow citizens and corporate firms to adopt an animal.

According to several media reports making the rounds on the internet, the National Zoological Park in Delhi is all geared up to launch an animal adoption scheme for its inmates. This step by the Delhi Zoo has come up weeks after several suggestions were made by the Union environment and forest minister, Harsh Vardhan, according to an HT report.

Here is how all this adoption of animal is going to take place:

1. A person who wishes to adopt an animal can do so by paying a fixed amount to the zoo authority after choosing the animal he/she wants

2. The sum amount paid to the zoo will thus be utilised to buy food, medicines and to take care of other expenses

In addition to this, as a token of thanks and appreciation for the person who adopts an animal from the zoo, his/ her name will be displayed on the cage of that animal. The zoo will also give them an adoption certificate along with a free entry to the zoo for a year.