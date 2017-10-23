Want the Goa experience in Maharashtra? Get liquor, sea food on Konkan beaches soon!

The Maharashtra state government has come up with a beach shack policy to promote tourism.(image: flickr)

It is nothing short of good news for all! Soon, chilling by the seaside, enjoying a pint of beer and grooving to music will be the most happening thing for tourists visiting Maharashtra. Travellers who always preferred beach destination ‘Goa’ for the ultimate beach holiday, can now look forward to the same experience in Maharashtra soon. The state government has come up with a beach shack policy to promote tourism, as per Times of India report.

As per the policy, the 720 km long coastline of Maharashtra will serve liquor and seafood to the tourists in beach shacks; however, hookah won’t be allowed. The shacks will operate from 7 am to 11:30 pm. The seasonal shacks, that are expected to bring considerable revenue to the tourism sector, will be operative from the months of September to May. The government also plans to set up enforcement cell or flying squads and compulsory installation of a CCTV surveillance system for security measures. Moreover, foreigners will not be permitted to work in the shacks even though they may have a work visa, as per Times of India.

The beaches and number of shacks will be announced once the policy is okayed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “We are coordinating with other departments, including local bodies and the home department. We are sure the policy will help increase tourists visiting beaches and subsequently boost tourism in Maharashtra,” said Minister of state for tourism Madan Yerawar.

The policy will be applicable for all seven districts of the Konkan region — Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg according to The Hindustan Times. However, environmental issues might come up as a major concern for Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). Bhau Katdare, president of the Chiplun-based Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra NGO told TOI that the people of Konkan will oppose the plan to start beach shacks and provide liquor on beaches. “The government must coordinate with locals to conserve the environment of Konkan. It can promote tourism, instead of allowing liquor on beaches. Velas Gram Panchayat, which has banned liquor on the village beach, will oppose the idea,” said Katdare.