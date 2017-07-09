Walled City of Ahmedabad becomes first from India on World Heritage City list, PM Narendra Modi expresses joy

UNESCO declared the 606-year-old walled city of Ahmedabad a World Heritage City. (Source: IE)

The World Heritage Council (WHC), which is a part of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), on Saturday announced that the 606-year-old walled city of Ahmedabad has been declared a World Heritage City. The decision to confer the title of World Heritage City on Ahmedabad was taken at the 41st session of WHC, which was held in Krakow, Poland. The city has been conferred with the heritage title for the secular co-existence of Islamic, Hindu and Jain communities and because if the exemplary architecture of wooden havelis in the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet had said that Ahmedabad earning this accolade was a ‘matter of immense joy’. The walled portion of Ahmedabad can boast off 26 structures which are protected by the Archeological Survey of India, according to ANI.

A matter of immense joy for India! http://t.co/qtCOxm8Kga — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2017

Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO through a tweet on Saturday stated, ”Ahmedabad is where our Indian heritage speaks for itself”. Kamboj also stated that Ahmedabad is a landmark city which has stood for peace and that the Indian freedom struggle began in Ahmedabad, under father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. She also added that the city has stood for unity and that the city is also home to some of the finest examples of Indo-Islamic architecture.

The Walled city of Ahmedabad, founded by Sultan Ahmed Shah, is spread over 5.43 square kilometers and was picked over both Delhi and Mumbai to be India’s nomination last year. The Walled City of Ahmedabad is also the first Indian city to bag the honour. Ahmedabad’s nomination was supported by many countries such as Cuba, Poland Lebanon and Turkey, according to an Indian Express report.