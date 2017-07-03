Walk into my office if you do not get passport, but you won’t need to says Bengaluru top cop

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Praveen Sood. (Twitter)

Don’t worry if you are living in Bengaluru and your police verification certificate is still due. Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Praveen Sood on Sunday, turned to Twitter to convey a ‘major overhaul’ in police regarding verification of passport – one of the most difficult tasks for thoese looking to get a hold of this precious identification document. The top cop in a series of posts said, “Expect major overhaul of police verifications other than passport. No queue, token facility, FIFO system. We are committed 2 PV within 21 days.” He did not stop at that. Another post shared by him said, “Passport verifications within an average of 12 days against the requirement of 21 days. Don’t rush to TATKAL unnecessarily.” And finally in the third post that he shared with teh public, officer Sood said, “Any passport applicant not getting PV within 21 days can walk into my office on any Saturday/3 pm…promise you will not have to walk in.” The promise was well received by those on the social media site and the officer even reacted to some of them, going to the extent of even offering an invite for a ‘cuppa’!

Take a look at his tweets-

Expect major overhaul of police verifications other than passport. No queue, token facility, FIFO system. v r committed 2 PV within 21 days. — Praveen Sood IPS (@CPBlr) July 2, 2017

Passport verifications within an average of 12 days against requirement of 21 days. Don’t rush to TATKAL unnecessarily. — Praveen Sood IPS (@CPBlr) July 2, 2017

Any passport applicant not getting PV within 21 days can walk into my office on any Saturday/3 pm…promise you will not have to walk in.???? — Praveen Sood IPS (@CPBlr) July 2, 2017

Further details awaited.