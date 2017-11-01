Vyapam scam: Clean chit for Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan; 490 charged in case

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan(Source: ANI)

Vyapam scam: CBI on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in the Vyapam scam case and it has given a clean chit to MP CM Shivraj Chouhan since nothing suspicious has abeen found in the hard disk which has been seized. This comes almost two years after Congress leader Digvijay Singh had alleged that the hard disk seized in the case was tampered to remove CM’s name. CBI yesterday said that there is “no grain of truth in the allegation’’. The findings of the CBI will come as a major relief for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who will be facing assembly elections next year.

Mahindra, then principal systems analyst in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (also known as Vyapam), is alleged to have listed the names of influential persons linked to the case, on his computer in ‘Excel’ files. On July 18, 2013, the Indore police seized his computer and hard disk. The agency in its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court said that the forensic analysis of the hard disc drives seized from Nitin Mohindra, an official at Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, by the Madhya Pradesh Police has shown that no files having letters “CM” were stored in them.

The charge sheet filed by the CBI in connection with Pre Medical test for 2013 has listed 490 accused which includes three Vyapam officials – Nitin Mohindra, Ajay Kumar Sen and C K Mishra.

(With Agency Inputs)