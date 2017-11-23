Vyapam scam: CBI files chargesheet against 592 people, including former director and system analyst

Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed chargsheet against 592 people including four former Vyapam officials working in PMT 2012 exams. (PTI)

Vyapam scam: Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed chargsheet against 592 people including four former Vyapam officials working in PMT 2012 exams. The four former Vyapam officials named in CBI chargesheet are Pankaj Trivedi (the then director Vyapam, Nitin Mohindra (the then Sr system analyst), Ajay kumar Sen (the then deputy system analyst) and CK Mishra (the then programmer), news agency ANI repoted. The list also named some private colleges chairmen including Ajay Goenka, Chirayu Medical College; SN Vijaywargiya, Peoples Medical College; Suresh Singh Bhadauria, Medical College Bhopal and JN Chowkse, LN Medical College, the agency said.

