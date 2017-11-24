Vyapam scam: 30 Interim bail applications rejected

Central Bureau of Investigation Special Court rejected all 30 interim bail applications submitted by the accused persons in connection with the Vyapam scam (Source: ANI)

In a late night proceeding on Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Court rejected all 30 interim bail applications submitted by the accused persons in connection with the Vyapam scam. The applications of accused, including Chairman of Chirayu medical college Dr Ajay Goenka, D. K. Satpathy, Dr Ravi Saxena (Chirayu medical College), S. N. Saxena, Dr Vinayak Bhavsar, Dr Ashok Jain, Vinod Narkhede, and Dr S C Tiwari, were rejected. The court also gave the red light to the interim bail plea of People’s Medical College’s Chairman Dr S. N. Vijaywargiya, Director Dr Ashok Nagnath, the then Joint Director Dr N. M. Shrivastava, and Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Kumar, among others. The Special CBI Court had been hearing arguments since 3:00 p.m. and ended proceedings at 2:41 a.m. It is the first time in the history of Bhopal that a court continued a hearing after hours. Earlier in the day, the court issued arrest warrants against the accused persons who were not present for Vyapam case hearing, and granted bail to 15 accused, who appeared before the court, on Rs 1 lakh bond.

It also filed a chargesheet against 592 accused, including four former Vyapam officials, three private persons/ racketeers, 22 middlemen, 334 solvers and beneficiary candidates and 155 guardians of beneficiary candidates in a case relating to alleged irregularities in Pre Medical Test 2012 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, Vyapam. The four ex-Vyapam officials are then director Pankaj Trivedi and former system analysts Nitin Mohindra, Ajay Kumar Sen and CK Mishra. Apart from them, the chargesheet also included the names of 46 invigilators of the examination and 26 officials of the four Private Medical Colleges based at Bhopal and Indore including Chairman of said Medical Colleges. The chairmen of four Private Medical Colleges comprised Ajay Goenka of Chirayu medical college, S.N. Vijaywargiya of Peoples Medical College, J.N. Chowkse of LN medical college and one Suresh Singh Bhadauria.

“The CBI has filed the chargesheet against 592. Out of 592, some were accused of allotting reserved seats to eligible candidates,” said CBI advocate Satish Dinkar. The Vyapam scam is an admission and recruitment fraudulent scheme, beginning in 1995, involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). On October 31, the premier investigating agency had filed a chargesheet against 490 accused in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the PMT-2013 Examination conducted by Vyapam. A CBI investigation discovered that some racketeers, along with their accomplices, allegedly arranged solvers for beneficiary candidates in the said examination. The pairing of respective solvers-beneficiaries was being done by the racketeers by getting the roll numbers of these solvers-beneficiary candidates manipulated through Vyapam officials, such that a beneficiary candidate was seated right behind his solver.

This enabled the beneficiary to cheat and copy the answers from solver. It was further alleged that after the PMT 2012 results were declared, solver candidates were encouraged by the middlemen/ racketeer in conspiracy with the accused officials of the four Private Medical Colleges to opt for these four colleges during the counseling for PMT 2012. It was also alleged that after allotment of the MBBS seat from state quota in the four Private Medical Colleges, these solver candidates did not take actual admission in these colleges. The college administration and the college admission committee of these four Private Medical Colleges allegedly gave false information that these students had taken admission in the college. This was done to block the state quota seats so that further counselling of successful candidates, who were next in the waiting list, was not done.

The solver students, who after counselling, had been allocated to these four Private Medical Colleges were allegedly given monetary payments through middlemen for vacating the seats. Thereafter, these Private Medical College authorities admitted students of their own choice from without following the due process. Majority of the students, who were admitted, had not even taken the PMT Exam.