VS Achuthanandan faces CPM ire again, gets warning for violating party discipline

This is the ninth time that Achuthanandan has been proceeded against by the party. (Reuters)

CPM veteran VS Achuthanandan has received a warning again for violating party principles. Achuthanandan has failed to comply with the party’s decree on a number of occasions and this has got him a rap from the party.

Sitaram Yechury, the party General Secretary has told the media that Achuthanandan would be an invitee at the state committee meet but would not have any voting rights. VS has also been asked to obey party rules and share his opinion only in his party forum. Achuthanandan’s demands to be included in the party state secretariat was rejected forthwith.

The former Kerala CM in previous instances has shown same kind of rebellious behavior. In 2015 he had boycotted, the state conference of the party held at Alapuzha. He had been censured and demoted for his conduct. The panel was formed to enable the former minister enjoy a cabinet rank where he was elected as chairman of the administrative reforms committee.

A Politburo commission had gone through the various acts of indiscipline that Achuthanandan has been charged with, including storming out of the party conference at Alappuzha in 2015 and not returning despite passionate pleas by present General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and others.

You may also like to watch:

According to sources, when the Politburo commission presented their report on Achuthanandan’s indiscipline at the Central Committee, a few of the Kerala leaders wanted strict action against him, and one of them even sought he be booted out.

This is the ninth time that Achuthanandan has been proceeded against by the party. But the veteran has always got away since in the state, he is the biggest crowd puller and has got a huge fan following in the party and outside.

On Sunday morning, Achuthanandan was asked by Yechury to come over for a one to one meeting and afterwards, told reporters that he is happy with everything that has happened and retreated to his home here.