  3. Vrindavan widows to tie rakhi on Modi’s wrist on Rakshabandhan

Vrindavan widows to tie rakhi on Modi’s wrist on Rakshabandhan

Widows from Vrindavan would tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wrist in Delhi tomorrow on the occasion of Rakshabandhan that celebrates the brother-sister bond.

By: | Mathura | Published: August 6, 2017 9:43 PM
vrindawan rakshabandhan, modi on rakshabandhan 2017, pm modi delhi residence vrindavan widows, manu ghosh ties rakhi to pm modi, gopinath temple vrindavan rakshabandhan Widows from Vrindavan would tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wrist in Delhi tomorrow on the occasion of Rakshabandhan that celebrates the brother-sister bond. (Source: Reuters)

Widows from Vrindavan would tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wrist in Delhi tomorrow on the occasion of Rakshabandhan that celebrates the brother-sister bond. A special programme was organised at the five-century-old Gopinath temple in Vrindavan, where rakhis were packed in beautifully decorated baskets carrying sweets. Widows living in Vrindavan’s ‘Meera Sahabhinini’ ashram made a major contribution in the making of these scared threads. The programme was organized by Sulabh International, a non-governmental organization, taking care of 1,000 widows of Vrindavan, Varanasi and Uttarakhand since 2012.

You may also like to watch:

Madan Jha, media in-charge of the organization, said, “Tomorrow, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, 5 widows from Vrindavan will visit the prime minister’s residence in Delhi and tie rakhi to him.” Around 1,500 hand-made rakhis would be given to the prime minister. 94-year-old Manu Ghosh, while showing a rakhi carrying a picture of the prime minister, said, “I have made this rakhi with my own hands and I am very excited to tie it on the prime minister’s wrist.” Vineeta Verma, the vice-president of the organisation, said, “A green signal has been received from the Prime Minister’s Office. A team of these women and social workers will be leaving for Delhi today.”

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top