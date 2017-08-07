VP elect Venkaiah Naidu visits Venkateswara Temple in Chittoor

Vice President elect Venkaiah Naidu at Venkateswara Temple. (ANI)

Vice President elect and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leader Venkaiah Naidu today visited the Tirumala’s Venkateswara Temple in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh in the early morning hours to offer his prayers. This was his second visit after being elected for the post of Vice President of India. On Sunday, Naidu visited the Bengaluru to address a gathering. While speaking at the event, Naidu coined a new full form for India. He said, “India stands for I-integrated, N-national, D-development, I-impacting, A- all citizens equally.” Naidu visited Bengaluru a day after bagging the Vice Presidential post by defeating joint Opposition candidate and former diplomat Gopalkrishna Gandhi by a huge margin.

Further details awaited.